AFC Mansfield close gap on top two after win at Newark & Sherwood United

AFC Mansfield closed the gap on the UCL Premier North top two with a fine 3-1 away win at Newark & Sherwood United on Saturday.

The Bulls are third and saw leaders Eastwood CFC lose 3-1 at home to Hucknall Town while second-placed Bourne Town had their game postponed.

At Newark, the Bulls were dealt a fifth minute blow when Keiran Cummings put the home side ahead.

But Harrison Gray's first goal for the club on 23 minutes levelled matters and Will Heather then put AFC ahead for the first time on 59 minutes.

AFC Mansfield manager Phil Buxton.

Late nerves were banished after Ryan Ingram sealed the win seven minutes from time with a third.

Boss Phil Buxton said: “I was really delighted with that.

“The thing I am happiest with is the reaction to us going 1-0 down.

“For 85 minutes we dominated the game. They only had a few spells, but for the majority of it we dominated.

“There were some big performances in there today and I am really proud of the lads.

“It is a tough place to come and Newark are a good side, so it's pleasing to win here so convincingly.

“After we went 2-1 up we asked the lads to sit in a little bit and try to hit them on the break.

“That's what we did, and it was game over when we scored that third goal.

“We really wanted this game to go ahead today and you could see that in our performance. The lads were really up for it.”

The Bulls face a tough away trip to face Melton Town on their 3G surface this weekend and Buxton added: “They are all big games now.

“We now have 15 cup finals left to play to try to make those play-offs – and that is where we want to be. This is the season starting and we have got off to a great start.

“We still have to play the other sides in the top 10 and we will have to put in performances like this every week.”

Liam Mays was awarded Bulls Man of the Match.

Shirebrook Town's home game with Harrowby United fell foul of the weather.

In Division One Pinxton lost 4-0 at Blackstones while Clipstone v Sandiacre Town was postponed as was Southwell City's game at West Bridgford.

Meanwhile, managerless Selston lost 2-1 at Coalville Town.

With player Lee Stevenson in interim charge, the Parishioners came from behind through a Jordan Black goal only to lose when down to 10 men with a player in the sin-bin.