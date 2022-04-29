AFC Mansfield chairman Andy Saunders leaves the club 'to pursue a new opportunity'

Andy Saunders is leaving AFC Mansfield.

The Bulls confirmed on Thursday night that Saunders was relinquishing his role to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

Former Mansfield Town director Saunders formed the club in 2012 with fellow Stags directors Darren Bland and Steve Hymas and oversaw a rise from its beginnings in the Central Midlands League up as high as step four of the pyramid, the NPL Division One East, before enforced relegation to the NCEL Premier Division due to ground grading issues.

The Bulls recorded a 16th place finish this season. It is not yet clear what the implications of Saunders’ departure on the club will be but a statement released by AFC Mansfield quashed any rumours it would be folding.

It read: “AFC Mansfield can confirm that chairman Andrew Saunders has relinquished his position with the club, and will be departing shortly.

“Saunders, who has been with the club for ten years, will be leaving the Bulls to pursue a new opportunity.

“A full statement from Saunders will be released in due course, but the club can confirm that allegations that the club will be folding are not true.