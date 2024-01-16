AFC Mansfield bounced back from a 2-1 midweek home loss to Lincoln United with a thrilling 4-3 UCL Premier North away victory at Wisbech Town on Saturday.

Kaylum Mitchell - two goal hero at Wisbech.

A see-saw game had Wisbech 1-0 up through Toby Allen on 24 minutes before an own goal levelled matters on 37 minutes.

Two minutes later Max Matless restored the home lead before Keelan Grist levelled matters on 42 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Allen penalty on 64 minutes gave the Bulls another hill to climb only to see two goals in as many minutes from Kaylum Mitchell turn the game with 20 minutes left.

“It was a really good result though the performance was probably better on Wednesday when we got nothing out of the game,” said boss Phil Buxton.

“We really ground one out today. There was no great quality but thankfully we were on the right end of the result.

“We played some good football for the first 15 minutes but then stopped and I don't know why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very happy and pleased with the team work. No one really stood out – they all dug in and did their jobs properly.

“That's the blueprint, as it has been for the past sx or seven weeks since we changed formation. They are slowly starting to buy into it and we are seeing the fruits of our labour on the training ground which is pleasing.

“We've had some good passages of play and scored some good goals.”

Saturday sees ex-AFC star Jon D'Laryea bring his Newark & Sherwood United to town along with several other former Bulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are really looking forward to Saturday. It is an important game for me and we will work hard in training this week,” said Buxton.

“But it is like every other game as, just because we are up against a few lads who used to play here and my ex-central midfield partner, it makes no difference. It's still a game we want to go and win.

“We will welcome them back to the Forest Town Arena and hopefully take three points off them.”