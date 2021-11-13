AFC Mansfield boss wants senior players - including former Mansfield Town players - to step up

Former Mansfield Town midfielder Jon D'Laryea has the experience to pass on at AFC Mansfield.

The Bulls side features three former Mansfield Town players - in Jason White, Liam Marsden and Jon D’Laryea - alongside a host of youngsters.

And Buxton is now calling on his side’s big guns to pass on their knowledge to help the club in their transition.

“The mandate at the start of the season was to bring young players in, and that is something I feel we have definitely done,” he said.

“If you look at the starting line-up today (Winterton Rangers) there are 17 and 18 year-olds in there.

“We are almost trying to blood them ready for next season and they can learn a lot from players like JD (Jon D’Laryea).

“They can learn from their experience and move forward with it.

“I really need more from the experienced players if I’m honest. I look back on some of the games this season and the inexperienced players have been better than the experienced ones.

“I need more from them and I told them in the dressing room after the Winterton game.”

But Buxton admits he is comfortable with where AFC Mansfield are at this season despite the mixed results.

“It is a difficult one for me,” said Buxton. “I finished playing last year and I have always played in winning teams.

“I have always played in experienced teams and it is a difficult transition over into management, especially when you are playing the younger players and expecting the same levels of performance that you are used to.

“Ultimately me and the chairman are comfortable with the way we are trying to give younger players the chances and experience.

“I am comfortable with how we are going about this season, but I would just like the results to be better.

“You have to learn from every game. My message to the younger players is to learn from every training session and to learn from every game you play.”

AFC Mansfield have been solid at the back throughout the campaign, but have found things rather more difficult in front of goal.

“We know we don’t have a 25-goal a season striker.” he added. “Unfortunately we have not found that player, they are like goldust.

“We are looking at it, we are doing our reports and scouting, but we need someone who is going to start scoring.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​