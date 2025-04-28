AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton proud of side but disappointed in play-off semi-final display in defeat at Bourne Town
Bulls boss Phil Buxton said he was proud of the team overall for a great season but disappointed they did not do themselves justice in their biggest game on a day when Buxton and two of his players were red-carded late on as frustrations boiled over.
The Wakes began on the front foot and Tom Siddons fired them ahead after only seven minutes before doubling the lead from the penalty spot on 34 minutes.
Home keeper Dan Swan made two important saves before Zac Allen sealed the win with the third on 76 minutes with a controversial second penalty after it was decided Zak Munton had been fouled in the box.
It all then kicked off on the bench and Ryan Ingram was sin-binned and sub Harley Kozluk and Bulls boss Phil Buxton dismissed.
Five minutes from time Harrison Gray was also given a straight red for a high two-footed challenge on Aaron Eyett and Jack Wilson rubbed salt in the wounds with a diving header deep into stoppage time.
“First and foremost we are really disappointed with the result, and the lads are probably disappointed with how we've played,” said Buxton.
“The most frustrating thing was we haven't played like we have all season. We have not given ourselves a chance to get a result today. We have not turned up as we should have done so it's a bitter-sweet feeling.
“Hats off to Bourne. I thought they were very clinical with the chances that they had. And they are a good footballing team.
“We knew that, but they are not 4-0 better than us.
“I have got to be positive on the season that we have had, but I am really disappointed how we have gone out of the play-offs today.
“It is a weird feeling as I am proud of the lads. But they have to reflect now as individuals and ask if they could have done any more today and take that experience moving forwards.
“I have to do the same and reflect on it too and see if I got things wrong or right.
“But we have had an unbelievable season and got the best out of the players that we possibly could.
“To make the play-offs was a great achievement and it was our target at the start of the season.
“It ends in disappointment but there is a proud feeling as well.”
On his red card, he added: “I was sent off for congratulating the linesman for giving the second penalty – and it was never a penalty in a million years.
“It killed the game and I don't think anyone in the ground knew what the penalty was for.
“But having said that they were the better side today.
“Now we will dust ourselves down ready for next season. The recruitment has to be right.
“If we are to have another season like this we have to keep the players at the club and move forward.”
