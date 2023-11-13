AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton furious with side’s lacklustre display in 7-0 defeat at Deeping Rangers

AFC Mansfield manager Phil Buxton told his players to take a look at themselves in the mirror after a lacklustre 7-0 defeat at Deeping Rangers in the UCL Premier North.

Their cause was helped by a controversial red card for Keelan Grist on 65 minutes, but they were already 4-0 down by then.

“It was a really bad day at the office and I thought from start to finish we were really poor,” said Buxton.

“We got completely punished by a better team. We got out-played and out-worked

AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton - furious at display.

“I don't think I can take many positives from that display. Maybe the one positive is we kept going after the red card

“But we were nowhere near good enough and nowhere near the standard expected.

“Six or seven of our better players all had poor games today and whebn that happens it is collectively difficult to get positive result.

“I said to them at half-time it was embarrassing as it could have been three or four by then.

“The players have got to take a look at themselves in the mirror and take this on the chin and accept they were not good enough. If they don't then they are kidding themselves.

“It is something we have got to try to put right this weekend.

“If they don't put in a better shift it will be another drilling.”

Buxton added: “I don't want to be all doom and gloom as you shouldn't get too high with your wins or too low with your defeats, but today feels different as we have been out-worked and out-battled.

“In every single game this seasdon we have been in games and created chances – even if we have lost four or five. But today we have been absolutely horrific – completely lacklustre.

“We have got a lot of work to do this week.”

Bulls conceded after only four minutes and were 2-0 down after 20.

Two goals in four minutes after the break left a mountain to climb which got steeper when Grist was held in a headlock and the Deeping players fell to the floor as Grist broke free to see a red card.

Tom Waumsley finished with four goals as Deeping ran riot.