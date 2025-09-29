AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton angry as two major decisions go against Bulls in defeat at Blackstones

AFC Mansfield boss Phil Buxton was angry over two major decisions he believes the officials got wrong as his struggling side crashed 2-1 at Blackstones in the UCL Premier North on Saturday.

Buxton believes James Matthews did not deserve to be red-carded for his tackle on Nathan Rudman on 54 minutes and he also feels the Bulls had a stonewall penalty turned down for handball late on.

Blackstones went ahead from the spot on 16 minutes through Rudman before Kieran Duffy-Weekes added the second on 58 minutes.

Ethan Wiesztort pulled one back five minutes later from distance but AFC Mansfield were unable to find an equaliser.

Ethan Wiesztort - scored in AFC Mansfield defeat.

“We keep saying our performances are good- and they have been good,” said Buxton.

“But first half I thought we were miles off it today. I gave them a bit of a rocket at half-time.

“We were then unfortunate to go down to 10 men within five minutes of the second half. I don't think it's a red card.

“He plays the ball and then the clash of shinpads makes it sound like it's a horrific tackle, but it's not at all.

“We go 2-0 down and then the lads have shown unbelievable character.

“We were then the better side for 35 minutes. We get the goal through Ethan and created numerous opportunities in and around their box.

“But we were just not clinical enough in that final third to take those opportunities and I can't keep saying this.

“Playing well and losing, you're not picking up any points.

“The mentality has got to change – we have to make sure we are picking up points.”

On the late spot kick decision, he added: “We have had worse given against us by a mile and that's the problem. We are looking for consistency.

“The lad's hands were above his head and it hit his hands. It is a stonewall penalty if I have ever seen one.

“The referee said it doesn't matter where his hands were. But I have been told the law is that if they were in an unnatural position and it hits your hand then it's a penalty.

“I don't want to comment further as I thought the referee was poor all game.

“The two major decisions were a red card which wasn't a red card and the handball which was a penalty.

“They were given a penalty to start with which was a penalty, we accept that. But ours was a definite penalty too.”

AFC Mansfield have also lost a player this week and released a statement saying: “Jake Hemstock has sadly decided to leave the Bulls to take some time away from football.

“Since joining in 2023, his dedication on and off the pitch has been invaluable. He will be greatly missed by many at the club.”

The Bulls were due to take on Kimberley MW in midweek in the Notts FA Senior Cup with Belper United the league visitors this Saturday.

Third-placed neighbours Sherwood Colliery left it late to secure a 1-0 home league win over Wisbech Town on Saturday.

Two minutes into added time at the end, Will Norcross was brought down in the box and veteran Craig Westcarr buried the spot kick to take all three points.

Sherwood were due to face league leaders Boston Town at home in the first round of the UCL Cup in midweek before a league trip to Melton Town on Saturday where they will try to close the three point gap to top spot.