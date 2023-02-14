AFC Mansfield boss Paul Rockley returns for crucial relegation battle at former club Eastwood CFC

AFC Mansfield manager Paul Rockley - Eastwood return.

The Bulls are just three points adrift of Eastwood with four games in hand and Rockley, who quit the Red Badgers in September, said: “I am looking forward to returning. At the end of the day during my stint there I worked hard, as did my staff and my players. But I am now AFC Mansfield manager and I need to go there with a game plan and get three points.”

On Saturday AFC gained a valuable point in a 0-0 draw with Leicester Nirvana and Rockley said: “Overall it was a really good point and I think the lads have really come together in the last two games, worked hard and shown some togetherness - now the challenge is to go out and do it again and again.

“I thought the lads grafted really well. Nirvana put us under a bit pressure in the first half and we rode the storm.

“Second half we took it to them and were better for half an hour and had a goal disallowed which I saw nothing wrong with. But a sin-bin killed off any real chance of us winning, though we were still dangerous with only 10 players on the pitch.”

Selston remain bottom after a 1-0 six-pointer home loss to second-bottom Heather St John’s was followed by a 2-0 home defeat by Melton Town.

Boss Craig Weston said: “The results are not what we wanted as we're running out of games and we need some points a bit sharpish. It is going to be a big ask

