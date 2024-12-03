AFC Mansfield boss frustrated after being held at home by bottom-placed Kimberley MW

AFC Mansfield were left frustrated on Saturday as they were held 0-0 at home by UCL Premier North bottom club Kimberley MW with boss Phil Buxton suggesting his squad may have taken the game too lightly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It left the Bulls fifth, 10 points adrift of leaders Eastwood CFC though with a game in hand.

“We were awful today if I am being honest,” said AFC Manager Phil Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's not taking anything away from Kimberley as I actually thought they played really well.

AFC Mansfield manager Phil Buxton.

“They created the better chances in the game and probably deserved to beat us today.

“We were very flat right from the word go. For some reason there was no energy or intensity about us and you could see that on the pitch.

“It was a bit of a drab performance and one I am going to try to put to the back of my mind and go again this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't know about the players but we did not take Kimberley lightly. You can see on their team sheet they have some good players and the message before the game was take them lightly at your peril.

“Anybody can beat anybody at Step 5. They are at this level for a reason.

“Maybe the attitude or application wasn't quite right because of who we were playing, but that did not come from the management point of view.

“I am really disappointed in the attitude and performance of the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels like two points dropped, though watching the game it was probably a point gained.”

James Matthews fired a chance over the Kimberley bar after just three minutes.

But Bulls keeper Josh Turton then had to be alert to deny a Kimberley striker in a one on one soon after.

The visitors also put a chance just wide just before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half also ended up a stalemate with few chances as Kimberley celebrated their first away point of a dismal season to date.

The Bulls now head for an away game at Wisbech Town this Saturday, who sit 16th, five points above the bottom two.

“I need to see a reaction in training now,” said Buxton. “The intensity has to be good this week and we need to put this one to bed.”