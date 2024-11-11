AFC Mansfield back to winning ways as second half double sees off Gresley Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two second half goals saw AFC Mansfield back to winning ways as they saw off managerless Gresley Rovers 2-0 on Saturday.

The Bulls had lost three games in a row – two in the league and a League Cup penalties exit – but took control on Saturday when sub Jack Gibb netted in the 66th minute soon after coming on before Ryan Ingram's 21st goal of the campaign sealed victory nine minutes from time.

“It was really important to get the win today,” said player-coach Jon D'Laryea.

“It gives us confidence going into a run of tough games.

Jon D'Laryea - Bulls' player-coach pleased with win and 200 appearances.

“Obviously we want to play great football and to entertain people.

“But, for us, today the main objective was getting the three points.

“I know it wasn't a classic game, but I think we were the better team.

“We battled well and won the majority of the second balls.

“We had a game plan we tried to stick to and we just knew our quality would come through.

“We scored two good goals and credit to all the lads, they all dug in and it's nice to get a clean sheet as well.

“We defended solidly and, all in all, it was a positive performance, even if it wasn't free-flowing.”

D'Laryea has just completed 200 games for AFC Mansfield and said: “I am really pleased with that. “Playing that many games for any team, no matter the standard, is something I am really proud of.

“I am really enjoying it here.”

The Bulls sit fifth and welcome Sleaford Town on Saturday with D'Laryea adding: “Although they are not flying high in the league, Sleaford will be tough.

“We played them not long ago and it was a really good, competitive game.

“We will need to keep standards high to get the three points.”