Abbs said: “I have been with the club since day one and it gives me great pride to be taking over the reins from Spencer.

“As we know his personal circumstances changed recently, so he cannot give the time to the Bulls he once did.

“He has sold his shares to me for £1 and has transferred all club funds to ensure we have sufficient funds to continue and will provide support from a distance.

Alex Bartholomew - AFC equaliser on Saturday.

“As a Bulls fan, I am excited about this opportunity and with the help of our committee, fans, management, and players look forward to building our club further.”

Fearn said: “I have really enjoyed working with Mike the past six months and I am delighted that he now assumes control of the club, and with the help of an excellent committee will take it forward.

“We have already seen the positive impact the new manager has made and the arrangement with NEFA providing players for the future will remain”

On the field the Bulls have been rocked by two late goals in their UCL Premier North games this week.

At Kimberley MW in midweek Tyler Blake fired them ahead after 16 minutes

However, The Bulls were dealt a sucker punch in the last minute of injury time when Lewis Partridge's goal stole a point for the hosts with the last kick of the game.

The at Boston Town on Saturday AFC trailed 1-0 at the break to an own goal and having missed a penalty.

Alex Bartholomew levelled matters and they looked set to gain a point until conceding in the last minute and losing 2-1.

Elsewhere, Melton Town beat Sherwood Colliery 4-2 on Saturday, all the goals in the first half and Ethan Wiesztort and LiamTheakstone on target for Sherwood.