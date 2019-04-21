AFC manager Mark Ward embarrassed by 4-0 home defeat

AFC Mansfield manager said Easter Saturday’s 4-0 home thrashing by Stamford was embarrassing.

“I said to the lads I can’t thank them enough for the reaction they gave me when I took over as manager and for staying up mathematically [although the club has been relegated by not meeting a ground improvements deadline],” he said.

“But today was embarrassing. We didn’t have time to tell the lads [about the club’s relegation] so they found out on social media. We trained this week and tried to get the mentality right but it was like flogging a dead horse today.”

Joe Boachie and Rob Morgan made it 2-0 before substitute Jon Challinor grabbed a brace for Stamford.