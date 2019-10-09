Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexandra, Mansfield's Bobby Olejnik is beaten in the penalty shoot out

Action pictures from Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexandra in the Leasing.com Trophy

Group Stage, Group E, Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexandra at the One Call Stadium

13 pictures from Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexandra trophy game, 8th October 2019.

Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexandra, Mansfield's James Clarke has a shot on goal
Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexandra, Mansfield's James Clarke has a shot on goal
Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
other
Buy a Photo
Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexandra, Mansfield's Dopa Afolayan gets away from Crewe's Travis Johnson
Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexandra, Mansfield's Dopa Afolayan gets away from Crewe's Travis Johnson
Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
other
Buy a Photo
Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexandra, Mansfield's Dopa Afolayan in action against Crewe
Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexandra, Mansfield's Dopa Afolayan in action against Crewe
Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
other
Buy a Photo
Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexandra, Mansfield's Andy Cook misses his penalty
Mansfield Town v Crewe Alexandra, Mansfield's Andy Cook misses his penalty
Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3