Accrington Stanley boss John Doolan congratulates Mansfield Town on promotion

Stags finally clinched a place in League One with a hard-earned 2-1 victory tonight and Doolan said: “It's Mansfield's night and it's fantastic for them.

“They have been trying for a number of years to get themselves up and promoted so well done to Nigel and Andy and all the playing staff.

“That's what you want to aspire to and that's where you want to get.

Stags score during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Accrington Stanley FC at the One Call Stadium, 16 April 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We've done it before, so there's no no stopping this group of young lads that's coming through and this is what they want.

“We will move on and hopefully that can be us in 12 months.

“We came here to try to spoil the party tonight and I think the lads did their best and showed that.

“We wanted to stay in the game tonight, so we had a game plan to play in blocks of 15 or 20 minutes.

“That early goal kills you a little bit, but the lads showed resilience and character to get in at half-time to sort ourselves out.