Aaron Lewis snatches late winner for Mansfield Town as Stags come from behind against Shrewsbury Town

Aaron Lewis grabbed a dramatic late winner for Mansfield Town as they were forced to come from behind in a gripping home clash with Shrewsbury Town this afternoon.

Shrewsbury's Leo Castledine was gifted a second minute goal after a mistake by Deji Oshilaja and soon missed a great chance to double that as Stags started slowly.

Clearly lifted by their early breakthrough, the visitors were the better side for the first half hour and defended soundly while threatening numerous times on the break.

Stags did raise their game in the last 10 minutes of the half but went in trailing.

However, a much improved second half saw them level through a 49th minute Lee Gregory penalty and enjoy the best of the chances.

Christy Pym did have to make a vital save on 83 minutes and three minutes later Stags stole a late winner through sub Lewis.

Mansfield made one change from last weekend's win over Cambridge with Australian international Keanu Baccus replacing Tom Nichols, who dropped to the bench.

A welcome sight on the bench was the return of George Maris from his pre-season injury.

Shrewsbury, who had lost five of their first six games, included former Stags star Mal Benning.

Before the game started, Mansfield's double gold-winning Paralympics star Charlotte Henshaw went onto the pitch to take the applause of the crowd after her Paris paracanoe heroics.

Baccus gave away an early foul 35 yards out and Benning curled a shot on target that Pym was always behind after just 45 seconds.

And a mistake by Oshilaja on two minutes did see the Shrews go ahead.

A Hoole ball in from the right looked set to be cut out by Oshilaja, but he let it past him which allowed a grateful Castledine to sneak in behind him and tuck home at the far post.

It was a sluggish start by the home side with the visitors dominating possession.

It could have been 2-0 on 11 minutes as Castledine was offered a free header from an Ojo corner, but the Chelsea loanee nodded wide from a great position.

Sagoe Jnr fired in a low 20 yard shot soon after but it lacked the pace to really trouble Pym.

On 13 minutes Stags finally asked a question as Gregory was just beaten to a Baccus through ball by Savin, running out his box to clear.

Then on 24 minutes Hewitt went on a good run down the right, beating two men only to see Savin smother his low cross.

Hoole headed over from a Benning free kick on 29 minutes and Winchester shot straight at Pym from range on 34 minutes as the home side struggled to threaten at the other end.

Stags finally mustered a goal attempt on 36 minutes as Quinn's corner was met by Oshilaja and Gregory flicked an overhead kick wide.

Savin was finally booked a minute later for persistent time wasting.

Stags quickly won another corner as they tried to go up a gear, but it ended with McLaughlin heading well wide.

Castledine was booked on 40 minutes for stopping Reed's efforts to take a free kick then Lloyd was added for a foul on Baccus.

In between those, Cargill produced a superb last ditch tackle to deny Sagoe Jnr in the box.

There was controversy in the two added minutes as Stags claimed a Baccus shot, after the ball was helped on by Gregory to him, was blocked on the line by a hand, but the referee decided no penalty.

Stags came back out in positive mood and Gregory quickly had a shot blocked.

And Gregory had the home side level from the spot on 49 minutes.

McLaughlin's pass sent Gregory into the left of the box where Nsiala rashly slid into a tackle that took the Stags man's legs.

Gregory happily made him pay as he sent Savin the wrong way from the spot.

Baccus brought down Sagoe Jnr on 53 minutes to see the home side's first yellow card of the contest.

Neither Gregory nor Evans could apply a finishing touch to a wayward Baccus shot amid a scramble.

Stags were banging on the door now and on 59 minutes Gregory headed on a McLaughlin ball and Quinn saw his volley blocked by Savin's leg and then Reed's powerful follow-up was also blocked.

Boss Clough sent on Bowery and Lewis in place of Boateng and Quinn just after the hour.

Benning was added to the book for a late tackle on Hewitt with 20 minutes to go, then Bowery received huge cheers for a great tackle on Perry as Shrewsbury threatened to break.

Seven minutes from time Pym did well to block a close range Lloyd header from Pierre's right wing cross.

A fantastic through ball from Baccus then stole the game for the home side with four minutes to go.

He sent Lewis clear and the sub coolly slotted under a helpless Savin to bring the roof off the One Call.

Seven minutes were added in which Clough slowed things down with a double change and they saw the game out with ease.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt, Oshilaja, Cargill, McLaughlin (Waine 74), Reed, Baccus Maris 90+4), S. Quinn (Bowery 61), Boateng (Lewis 61), Evans, Gregory (Nichols 90+4). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, B. Quinn.

SHREWS: Savin, Hoole, Benning, M. Feeney, Winchester, Lloyd, Sagoe Jnr (Bloxham 80), Ojo, Gilliead, Castledine (Perry 61), Nsiala (Pierre 80). SUBS NOT USED: Rossiter, Nurse, Shipley, Marquis.

REFEREE: Lewis Smith. ATTENDANCE: 7,313 (484 away).