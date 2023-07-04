Aaron Lewis and Brennan Dickenson training with Mansfield Town hoping for deals

And ex-Carlisle United midfielder Brennan Dickenson is also hoping he can win himself a contract.

The pair were two new faces among the squad as they returned for pre-season training on Monday.

With keeper Christy Pym now also having agreed in principle a permanent move from Peterborough United after his loan spell last season, it leaves boss Nigel Clough just short of one more quality centre half.

Aaron Lewis in action for Newport against the Stags two years ago.

Lewis, 25, is a former Welsh U21 international full back who turned down a new deal at Newport and Dickenson, 30, an energetic left-sided player with long spells at Gillingham and Colchester.

“Brennan has come in to get fit with us and do some pre-season,” said Clough

“Aaron Lewis from Newport is also training with us and we're hoping to get something agreed with him.

“He is a full back who can occasionally play midfield.

Brennan Dickenson - free agent after release from Carlisle United.

“We are aware we need cover. We only have the one fit right back at the moment in Callum Johnson so Aaron would give him some competition, which would be good. And he can fill in other positions as well.

“It is just that centre half we need now. We are trying.

“Getting Baily Cargill in was brilliant and Alfie Kilgour has come back in looking magnificent as expected.

“We still have John-Joe O'Toole here as well and Perchy (James Perch) would be a bit of insurance for us. Also, George Cooper will be staying with us pre-season to see how he looks.

“But we could just do with that one more who could give us real competition for the two centre halves.”

He added: “Christy is back in with us. We have agreed a deal in principle with Peterborough now on a permanent deal. So that is looking favourable. Hopefully the paperwork will get sorted this week.

“We said a few months ago we don't need to bring in nine or 10 players this summer.

“A couple of the lads have commented that it's probably the first time they have come back to a club and seen all the same faces with only one or two new ones.

“When we were so close last season and did so well, despite the injuries, we didn't think there was need for major surgery.”

On the futures of James Perch and Kieran Wallace, he added: “James is back training with us and we're hoping to do something, possibly with a little coaching for the U19s involved as well.

“We are still having a chat with Richard Cooper to see what we can work out as well as Perchy himself.

“I don't think Kieran is fixed up yet but hopefully he will be soon. But the offer is always there for him to come back and train as well.”

Clough added: “It's good to be back – a new season, a new pre-season, a new training kit. We're looking forward to it.

“They have returned in very good condition. We did some testing on Friday and Saturday to get that out of the way before starting in earnest on Monday morning and everyone so far, apart from the two longer term injuries with Steve McLaughlin and Elliot Hewitt, have come back in good nick.

“This week we will have double sessions Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday and then we are pretty soon into a game at Retford on Tuesday.”

Stags announced yesterday that CEO David Sharpe is leaving the club and Clough was quick to pay tribute.

“David is going to be a big miss for us,” he said.

“The circumstances are the family business and the responsibility he has to the family and the business his grandad built up.

“That's the only reason he is leaving. He's not going to another club or anything like that.

“It is just a family thing and completely understandable.

“I think he has taken the club forward in the last three years both on and off the pitch and we are going to miss him, certainly from the football side of things – his contacts and his football brain, knowledge and nous.

“He has been a very good colleague and friend as well over that time so we will certainly be keeping in touch. He will be at the end of the phone if we need him, which is good.