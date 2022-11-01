There were goals from debutants Sean Devlin, Tyler Blake and Wint with Sam Ackroyd also getting his 11th of the season

“I thought the performance was a very strong showing by all the squad involved where no one put a foot wrong,” said Rockley.

“I was very encouraged, given the small amount of time the group had been together, and the result against a team who are in the top six of their division. It was a good standard in terms of expectations of effort levels and work rate by the lads that can give us good grounding to to go on for the future.

Winning start - AFC Mansfield manager Paul Rockley

“We now turn our attention back to the league.

“But I am encouraged by the start we have had and it should lay down a marker of expectations that me and my staff will demand.”

Having made Blake his first signing, Rockley added four more new faces ahead of the weekend with Devlin, Jack Warner, Ben Henderson and Ethan Hulley joining.

Versatile former Bull Warner returned from Blidworth while midfielder Devlin has been at Basford United, Newark and Sherwood and Eastwood CFC since returning to the area after five years at Sutton Coldfield Town.

Wingers Henderson and Hulley have made the move over from Rockley's former club Eastwood.

Elsewhere, Sherwood Colliery failed to progress in the cup as they suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat at Division One Blackstones, having led 1-0 at the break through a Will Norcross goal on 26 minutes.

With skipper Jobe Shaw moving to Heanor, Sherwood moved quickly to sign Josh Waldram on a dual signature.

In UCL Premier North action, returning Selston manager Craig Weston saw his side go down 3-1 at Leicester Nirvana.

In Division One action, Clipstone beat Holwell Sports 5-1, Southwell Town were blasted 5-0 at home by Bourne Town and Blidworth Welfare lost an eight-goal thriller 5-3 at St Andrews.