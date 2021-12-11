Mansfield Town defender Stephen McLaughlin celebrates his winner against Salford today. Photo by: Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“It's about time for myself as it's taken me nearly till Christmas to score but I have now got two goals back to back and six points as well,” he said.

“I am really happy on a personal level.

“We have always said that once we get our players back and they play week in week out then it is going to take off. That's the way it's gone and it's no surprise to us to be honest.

“We always believed this was going to happen and we were hoping sooner rather than later.

“You can see it in training every day – it's the best I've ever been involved with.

“Right now we're on a high, but make no bones about it there have been a few games where teams have hit the post and crossbar and we've got away with that. Before that things were going in. Things are turning round.”

On his cheeky 25 yard free kick that fooled keeper Tom King, he said: “Initially I was crossing it as all the big lads had come up. Then I just noticed where the keeper was stood and thought if I just get this round here there is no way he's getting across.