A Stags return for Sweeney

Former Mansfield Town defender Ryan Sweeney has today rejoined the club on a two-year deal – and he could become Stags' new captain.

The centre-back, who played for Mansfield between 2018-2021, returns to the One Call Stadium after turning down a new contract at Burton Albion and becomes the Stags' first summer signing with two more possible by the end of the week.

Captain at the Pirelli Stadium, Sweeney won both the Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards for his superb displays in 2024/25.

“We always got on very well with Ryan when he was here before, and when he came to the end of that first spell he said he fancied a fresh challenge,” said manager Nigel Clough.

Boss Nigel Clough welcomes Ryan Sweeney back to Mansfield Town.

“He went up to Dundee for a couple of seasons, which I think has been the making of him in lots of ways.

“I think he has matured and improved as a player and he got promoted from the Championship and had a year in the SPL.

“When you are playing against Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen and people like that it is a huge experience and improves you as a player.

“Then he came back down to England and had a couple of great seasons with Burton.

“We have always been a great admirer of his defensive qualities and he will come in and replace Flinty really, giving us that presence in both penalty areas.”

Clough admits he could be his new captain with Aden Flint and Alfie Kilgour released.

“I think that is something we are going to have a look at,” he said.

“It is another reason we have brought him in – his leadership qualities on and off the pitch which will be very important, especially with Alfie Kilgour not being around, who has been our club captain, which Flinty has done as well.

“I think losing those two, we need somebody in that mould.”

The Irishman began his career at AFC Wimbledon before joining Stoke City after 13 appearances for The Dons.

From Staffordshire, the defender moved on loan to Bristol Rovers in January 2017 where he made 16 appearances in the second half of the 2016/17 campaign.

Ryan then extended his stay at The Memorial Stadium - joining again on loan from The Potters - for the following season.

In June 2018, he made an initial temporary switch to Mansfield Town.

After impressing in the first half of 2018/19, the commanding central defender moved on a permanent basis in January 2019.

Over 120 appearances in amber and blue later, Ryan opted for a new challenge in Scotland with Dundee where he spent two seasons.

Within those two years, he secured the Scottish Championship title and a place in PFA Scotland and SPFL's Championship Team of the Year.

A return to England and the East Midlands followed as Ryan joined Burton Albion in July 2023 where he became an integral part in back-to-back survival seasons in Sky Bet League One.

“It feels incredible to be back,”said Sweeney.

“Obviously I have been away a couple of years now but once the opportunity arose to return to the club it was something I was really interested in.

“I am really looking forward to putting the shirt back on.

“The manager got in touch with me at the end of the season and wanted to know if it was an option for me to come back.

“I have worked with him before and I have kept a close eye on the club's progression since I left.

“So it was a huge pull and one I wanted to get done.

“It is a club I have a huge amount of love and respect for.

“I know what this stadium is like when it's packed and rocking.

“The quality of the squad has improved every year and I was absolutely delighted to see them get promoted.”

He added: “I think I am coming back a more rounded player.

“I was in my early 20s when I came here and you are just trying to find your feet in the game.

“But I have gone away and experienced some incredible things since then.

“Your reading and understanding of the game gets better as you get older and I think I am a better player coming back here.

“I like to try to be a leader on and off the pitch.”

Clough himself is out of contract this summer but sees no issue in signing a new deal when the chance arises.

“We have not had time since the season ended,” he said.

“We have been solely concentrating on the pre-season plans and players.

“But that is all bubbling along nicely and I don't think there will be too many issues there.”