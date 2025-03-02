A Ryan Sweeney own goal gave Stags a share of the spoils after a great response after half-time.
It would have been even better had Lucas Akins converted a late penalty to give the visitors all three points.
Our reporter Stephen Thirkill has rated the Stags players’ performances – and here are his scores. See if you agree and have your say via our social media platforms. (Subs after 80 mins not rated)
1. Scott Flinders - 6
Didn’t get a chance to show what he can do during a very quiet day between the Mansfield sticks. Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Deji Oshilaja - 8
An assured display against his former club with some rock-solid defending and composure on the ball. Burton didn't get a sniff out of him. Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Alfie Kilgour - 7
Solid performance to keep things very tight at the back for Stags. Comminding in the air throughout. Unlucky with deflected which led to Burton's goal. Photo: Chris Holloway
4. Caylan Vickers - 6
Played his part in Stags’ dominant second half display after replacing Alfie Kilgour at half-time. Got in some decent crosses at times from the left flank and added some pace and energy to the team, but too often his end product let him down. Photo: Getty Images
