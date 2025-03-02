Louis Reed turned in a fine display as Mansfield Town battled back for a point at Burton Albion.Louis Reed turned in a fine display as Mansfield Town battled back for a point at Burton Albion.
Louis Reed turned in a fine display as Mansfield Town battled back for a point at Burton Albion.

'A real midfield general,' and 'not his day' - here's Stephen Thirkill's Mansfield Town player ratings from the draw at Burton

Stags fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at Burton Albion after a dominant second half-display.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 07:00 BST

A Ryan Sweeney own goal gave Stags a share of the spoils after a great response after half-time.

It would have been even better had Lucas Akins converted a late penalty to give the visitors all three points.

Our reporter Stephen Thirkill has rated the Stags players’ performances – and here are his scores. See if you agree and have your say via our social media platforms. (Subs after 80 mins not rated)

Get more reaction, and the latest Stags news, here.

Didn’t get a chance to show what he can do during a very quiet day between the Mansfield sticks.

1. Scott Flinders - 6

Didn’t get a chance to show what he can do during a very quiet day between the Mansfield sticks. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
An assured display against his former club with some rock-solid defending and composure on the ball. Burton didn't get a sniff out of him.

2. Deji Oshilaja - 8

An assured display against his former club with some rock-solid defending and composure on the ball. Burton didn't get a sniff out of him. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Solid performance to keep things very tight at the back for Stags. Comminding in the air throughout. Unlucky with deflected which led to Burton's goal.

3. Alfie Kilgour - 7

Solid performance to keep things very tight at the back for Stags. Comminding in the air throughout. Unlucky with deflected which led to Burton's goal. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Played his part in Stags’ dominant second half display after replacing Alfie Kilgour at half-time. Got in some decent crosses at times from the left flank and added some pace and energy to the team, but too often his end product let him down.

4. Caylan Vickers - 6

Played his part in Stags’ dominant second half display after replacing Alfie Kilgour at half-time. Got in some decent crosses at times from the left flank and added some pace and energy to the team, but too often his end product let him down. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Burton Albion
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice