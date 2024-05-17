Liam Lawrence is the last Mansfield Town to sore a League One goal, a winning penalty against Northampton Town in the then Second Division on May 3 2003.Liam Lawrence is the last Mansfield Town to sore a League One goal, a winning penalty against Northampton Town in the then Second Division on May 3 2003.
A Premier League coach, working in a school, a full Republic of Ireland international and a Countdown contenstant: Here's what happened to the Mansfield Town players who lined-up the last time they played a League One game

Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th May 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 12:32 BST
Here's how Mansfield Town lined-up the last time they played a League One game – all the way back on May 3 2003.

Stags would end their relegation season with a 2-1 win over Northampton Town in front of just 3,928 fans.

Goals from Andy White and a late Liam Lawrence penalty took the victory.

The League was known as The Second Division back in those days and saw Huddersfield Town and Cheltenham Town join Stags and Northampton in going down.

That year Portsmouth, Leicester City and Wolves were all promotion on their way to bigger and better things.

Here is the side that started the game that day and what happened to them following relegation.

Kevin Pilkington departed Stags in 2005 for Notts County after playing 170 games for the club. He is now a goalkeeping coach at Luton Town.

Kevin Pilkington

Kevin Pilkington departed Stags in 2005 for Notts County after playing 170 games for the club. He is now a goalkeeping coach at Luton Town.

Bobby Hassell went on to become a club legend for Barnsley. He left Stags in 2004 before playing 270 times for the Tykes over the following ten years. He is now Barnsley's academy manager.

Bobby Hassell

Bobby Hassell went on to become a club legend for Barnsley. He left Stags in 2004 before playing 270 times for the Tykes over the following ten years. He is now Barnsley's academy manager.

After 174 games for Stags Alex John-Baptiste departed Mansfield. He made it all way to the Premier League with Blackpool.

Alex John-Baptiste

After 174 games for Stags Alex John-Baptiste departed Mansfield. He made it all way to the Premier League with Blackpool.

Jake Buxton would go on to enjoy an excellent career after departing Mansfield Town, including 139 games for Derby. After leaving Stags he joined Burton Albion, helping them to win the Conference National title. Ahead of the 2023–24 season, Buxton was appointed the clubs under-21 lead coach on 26 July 2023 after a restructuring of the Derby's academy.

Jake Buxton

Jake Buxton would go on to enjoy an excellent career after departing Mansfield Town, including 139 games for Derby. After leaving Stags he joined Burton Albion, helping them to win the Conference National title. Ahead of the 2023–24 season, Buxton was appointed the clubs under-21 lead coach on 26 July 2023 after a restructuring of the Derby's academy.

