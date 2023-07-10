A perfect weekend for high-flying Cuckney with three wins in three days

Friday's Nottinghamshire Premier League T20 quarter-final saw them beat Notts Unity Casuals by 58 runs.

That was followed by a rain-affected seven wicket home league win over local rivals Mansfield Hosiery Mills before, most importantly, they saw off West Midlands visitors Barnt Green by six wickets to reach the national ECB Club Championship quarter-finals for only the second time in their history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Friday was a good start to the weekend and we won quite comfortably,” said skipper Tom Ullyott.

Bailey Richards - fine bowling display against Hosiery Mills

“We now play Wollaton away in the semi-finals.

“Saturday's rain-affected game with Hosiery Mills was not straightforward.

"Bu t we won and closed the gap at the top when rain at Clifton prevented Cavaliers getting a result there and Plumtree got the better of Kimberley, so there is now just two points between the top three.

“Against Hosiery Mills, Nick Keast knocked the runs off very quickly and our Aussie Bailey Richards took four wickets and bowled really nicely.

Adam Tillcock - two crucial innings at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most poignant moment of the weekend was then overcoming Barn Green to make the national quarter-finals.

“We restricted Barnt Green to less than 200 and then knocked it off for four down. But we did lose four wickets for 11 runs and went from 39-0 to 52-4 and were staring down the barrel until two really good knocks from Ewan Laughton and Adam Tillcock.

On Friday in the T20 Cuckney won the toss and made 185-3 with Nick Keast (55), Nick Langford (61), Adam Tillcock (39 not out) in fine form.

Casuals were then 127 all out in 19.4 overs with 50 for Muhammed Asim and 27 for Hassan Chaudry 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's derby win saw Hosiery Mills asked to bat and make 165-9 in 38 rain-affected overs

Jake Miller hit 35 and Dan Harris 30 not out as they put on 51 for the ninth wicket and Bailey Richards took 4-34