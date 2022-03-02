Kimberley's fine form earned them another Team of the Month award for February.

Furnell and Ant Ward’s men lie in second place going into the weekend’s matches, with a game in hand leaders on leaders Hinckley who are three points ahead and have a better goal difference of +78 compared to Kimberley’s +70.

The two sides are due to meet in Hinckley on April 2.

Ten points further back are both Belper United and Radford in third and fourth respectively, but ahead of Saturday’s trip to fourth-from-bottom and Shepshed-based Ingles, Furnell says it’s too soon to declare a two-horse race for the title honours.

He said: “I get why people are asking the question about the title race but again I have to flat bat it back and say there's still along way to go to rule anyone in or out of it!

“Having looked at the standings I'll go as far as to say that if we gain another five victories we will be assured of a play-off spot but we won't look any further than Saturday, from which we have our sights firmly fixed on coming away with the points and a clean bill of health for all players involved.

“We're delighted to have won back-to-back Team of the Month awards but that counts for nothing come kick-off with Ingles looking to continue their recent revival.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, Furnell will again be taking nothing for granted.

He said: “ We make the short trip to a ground and team we know fairly well as we've faced them a few times now since we've been at the club.

“At the risk of being accused of saying the same things over and over it’s another tricky game.

“Yes, they sit fourth bottom but having recently changed managers they have just picked up back-to-back wins which will obviously give them confidence.

“The pitch is also always a leveller especially given the recent weather but we have improved this season in particular at adapting to all playing surfaces.