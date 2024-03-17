On 20th April 2013, Stags defeated Wrexham 1-0 thanks to a Matt Green penalty to secure the Blue Square Premier League title.
It saw Stags win back their Football League status after a painful five year abensce, sparking jubilant scenes around town.
But whatever happened to the side that played in that victory 11 years ago? Here we have the answers.
1. Alan Marriott
Alan Marriott made his 200th league appearance for Mansfield in a 1–0 win over AFC Wimbledon in March 2014. Marriott was offered a new contract at the end of the season, though he left the club after turning it down. Photo: Dan Westwell
2. Lee Beevers
Lee Beevers was released from the Stags on 6 May 2015, joining Lincoln City eight days later. Beevers signed for Gainsborough Trinity on 5 January 2018, before he retired from professional football to become a coach at Alfreton Town. Photo: Dan Westwell
3. Luke Jones
Jones rejected re-signing with Mansfield and instead signed for League One side Stevenage on 21 May 2013. He returned to Mansfield for a third time in May 2014. However, he suffered a long-term Achilles injury in October 2014 and was released in the summer of 2015. He last played for Stafford Rangers in 2020. Photo: Chad
4. John Dempster
John Dempster accepted the position of academy manager at Mansfield at the end of the 2014/15 season, before a failed spell as the club's first team manager at the start of the 2019/20 season, On 7 February 2020 Dempster was appointed as Coventry City's Lead Professional Development Phase Coach, which saw him take charge of the club's under-18 team. Photo: Greg Dunbavand/AHPIX LTD