Mansfield played in front of sell-out home crowds each week and had one of the best away followings in the whole league.

Along the way the fans saw memorable wins over Notts County as well as big wins – none more so than the 9-2 win over Harrogate Town

It was the highest-scoring League Two game since 2011 and equalled the club's all-time record league win from 1932.

It was one of many great moments during the side’s 2023/24 campaign. Here we take a look at just some of the fans who enjoyed games through the season.

1 . Stags v Forest Green Mansfield fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Forest Green Rovers FC at the One Call Stadium. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2 . MK Dons v Stags Stags fans ahead of victory at MK Dons. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

