Sold out home crowds have enjoyed watching home games against some of League One big boys – after two decades away from the third tier.
Here we look at some of the fans who have been to home games from Dec 23 onwards.
Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know,
1. Stags 1 Rotherham 0
Mansfield Town ended their recent winless run with victory over Rotherham. -- Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
2. Stags 1 Rotherham 0
Mansfield Town ended their recent winless run with victory over Rotherham. Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Stags 1 Rotherham 0
Mansfield Town ended their recent winless run with victory over Rotherham. Photo: Chris Holloway
4. Stags 1 Rotherham 0
Mansfield Town ended their recent winless run with victory over Rotherham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway