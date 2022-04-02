And to mark that landmark occasion, we’ve nipped into our archives to bring you just some of the moments which made the sporting news across our patch down the decades.
There’s been some great moments of course. Here’s our choice, but why not let us know your favourite moments by emailing [email protected]
You can get the latest Chad sports news, here.
1. Rainworth head to Wembley - 8th May 1982
It was the stuff that dreams are made of for any local league football side. In 1982 Rainworth faced Forest Green Rovers in the 1982 FA Vase final, but unfortunately it didn't got their way and they were beaten 3-0.
Photo: Submitted
2. Play-off final defeat - 31st May 2004
It began to go wrong for Mansfield Town after defeat in the 2004 play-off final to Huddersfield Town in Cardiff. Stags fans will always feel hard done by after Colin Larkin had a goal controversially disallowed after Laurent D'Jaffo's cross to him was adjudged to have gone out.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Stags relegated from Football League - 2008
The scenes got ugly at Field Mill on 26 April 2008 as Stags fans demonstrated their disapproval of owner Keith Haslam by storming the directors box. It followed defeat to Rotherham United which effectively ensured their 77 year-old Football League stay was ended.
Photo: Gary M. Prior
4. Two Olympic golds for Rebecca Adlington - August 2008
Rebecca Adlington wrote herself into history with two gold medals, in the 400m and 800m freestyle. She broke the 19-year-old world record of Janet Evans in the 800-metre final. Adlington was Britain's first Olympic swimming champion since 1988, and the first British swimmer to win two Olympic gold medals since 1908.
Photo: Shaun Botterill