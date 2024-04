The fans saw memorable wins as well as big wins – none more so than the 9-2 win over Harrogate Town

It was the highest-scoring League Two game since 2011 and equalled the club's all-time record league win from 1932.

It was one of many great moments during the side’s home campaign. Here we take a look at just some of the fans who enjoyed home games through the season.

Take a look at these pictures see who you know

You can get plenty more Stags news, here.

1 . Stags 9 Harrogate 2 Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stags 9 Harrogate 2 Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Stags 9 Harrogate 2 Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales