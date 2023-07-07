50 great pictures of Mansfield Town fans supporting the boys as the return of football closes in
Mansfield head to Retford United tonight (Friday 7th July) for their first pre-season friendly of the season.
It will certainly be one of the shorter trips of the new football season for the away faithful.
But no matter where the match, the fans will travelled in fine numbers, as this gallery from last season’s away games shows.
Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures. Do you know anyone who is featured?
Keep up with the latest Stags news here.