News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

50 great pictures of Mansfield Town fans supporting the boys as the return of football closes in

Football is nearly back with us . . . and the chance to get back supporting Stags.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:52 BST

Mansfield head to Retford United tonight (Friday 7th July) for their first pre-season friendly of the season.

It will certainly be one of the shorter trips of the new football season for the away faithful.

But no matter where the match, the fans will travelled in fine numbers, as this gallery from last season’s away games shows.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures. Do you know anyone who is featured?

Keep up with the latest Stags news here.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport

1. Newport 1 Stags 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport

2. Newport 1 Stags 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport

3. Newport 1 Stags 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport.

4. Newport 1 Stags 2

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13