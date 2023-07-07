Football is nearly back with us . . . and the chance to get back supporting Stags.

Mansfield head to Retford United tonight (Friday 7th July) for their first pre-season friendly of the season.

It will certainly be one of the shorter trips of the new football season for the away faithful.

But no matter where the match, the fans will travelled in fine numbers, as this gallery from last season’s away games shows.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures. Do you know anyone who is featured?

Keep up with the latest Stags news here.

1 . Newport 1 Stags 2 Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Newport 1 Stags 2 Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Newport 1 Stags 2 Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Newport 1 Stags 2 Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Newport. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway. Photo Sales