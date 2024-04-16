A cracking header away is made during a game between Manor FC v Blidworth Welfare.A cracking header away is made during a game between Manor FC v Blidworth Welfare.
44 brilliant pictures from the Mansfield Youth Football League, featuring Quarrydale Utd Rangers, Shirebrook Rangers, Rainworth Tigers, Robin Hood Colts and Woodhouse Colts

The Mansfield Youth Football League has been a popular part of youngsters’ sporting life over the years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Mar 2024, 09:57 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 07:14 BST

Many great battles have taken part on the pitch, with memories that will last long into adulthood.

Our latest gallery looks back of some of the players to have taken part over the years, with teams including Shirebrook Rangers, Quarrydale United, Rainworth Tigers, Robin Hood Colts, Woodhouse Colts and FC Interski.

Pics also include presentation nights with pictured from between 2007 and 2010.

Manor 4th (Red) v Cresswell Parish Juniors in 2007.

1. Manor 4th (Red) v Cresswell Parish Juniors

Manor 4th (Red) v Cresswell Parish Juniors in 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson`

Shirebrook Rangers v Teversal FC in 2007.

2. Shirebrook Rangers v Teversal FC

Shirebrook Rangers v Teversal FC in 2007. Photo: Angela Ward

Manor 4th (Red) v Shirebrook playin finals day at the end of the 2006/2007 season.

3. Manor 4th (Red) v Shirebrook

Manor 4th (Red) v Shirebrook playin finals day at the end of the 2006/2007 season. Photo: Roger Grayson

Chad Youth League Team of the Month for September 2007 were Quarrydale Utd Rangers. Pictured (left to right) Nicola Brown of Mansfield Youth League, Luke Woodhouse, Adam Lagerberg, Danny Cartwright, Mark Woodhouse (coach).

4. Quarrydale Utd Rangers

Chad Youth League Team of the Month for September 2007 were Quarrydale Utd Rangers. Pictured (left to right) Nicola Brown of Mansfield Youth League, Luke Woodhouse, Adam Lagerberg, Danny Cartwright, Mark Woodhouse (coach). Photo: Shirley Watson

