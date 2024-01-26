News you can trust since 1952
A Sutton Harriers meeting in 1963.

39 awesome archive pictures of sport across Mansfield and Ashfield between the 1960s and now, including Mansfield Town, Sutton Harriers, Mansfield Harriers, Mansfield Swimming Club and Mansfield Bowls Club

We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s sporting life many many years ago.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT

These pictures range from the 1960s to the modern era and cover a variety of sports, including athletics, swimming and football across the area.

We have Sutton Harriers, Mansfield Harriers, Sutton Town, junior football, swimming and plenty more.

Check out our gallery and see if you can sport a familiar face from the local sporting scene from all those years ago.

You can send your retro pics to [email protected]

Get more local sports news, here.

The Sutton Harriers in action in 1970.

1. Sutton Harriers

The Sutton Harriers in action in 1970. Photo: Chad

Members of a Bilsthorpe football team line up before a game in 1985.

2. Bilsthorpe FC

Members of a Bilsthorpe football team line up before a game in 1985. Photo: National World

Members of Teversal Grange Bowls Club celebrate after they gained a shirt sponsor. Ken Gregory and Sons Funeral Directors supplied the club with new shirts. Pictured is Club Chairman Harry Johnson, centre, with Gregory Concultants Peter Gregory, left, and Helen Gregory, right, watched by club members.

3. Teversal Grange Bowls Club

Members of Teversal Grange Bowls Club celebrate after they gained a shirt sponsor. Ken Gregory and Sons Funeral Directors supplied the club with new shirts. Pictured is Club Chairman Harry Johnson, centre, with Gregory Concultants Peter Gregory, left, and Helen Gregory, right, watched by club members. Photo: Jane Hilton

Mansfield Titchfield Park Bowling Club back in 1974.

4. Mansfield Titchfield Park Bowling Club

Mansfield Titchfield Park Bowling Club back in 1974. Photo: Chad

