39 awesome archive pictures of sport across Mansfield and Ashfield between the 1960s and now, including Mansfield Town, Sutton Harriers, Mansfield Harriers, Mansfield Swimming Club and Mansfield Bowls Club
We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s sporting life many many years ago.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
These pictures range from the 1960s to the modern era and cover a variety of sports, including athletics, swimming and football across the area.
We have Sutton Harriers, Mansfield Harriers, Sutton Town, junior football, swimming and plenty more.
Check out our gallery and see if you can sport a familiar face from the local sporting scene from all those years ago.
