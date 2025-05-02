It’s been a season to remember with Stags consolidating their league one status.
Memorable home wins were secured as well as some tough home defeats.
Here we look at fans who watched games in the opening stages of the season, with games going up to early December. Take a look at this gallery and see who you know.
1. Stags 0 Stevenage 1
Stags fans at the Stevenage game. Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Stags 2 Shrewsbury 1
Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
3. Stags 1 Birmingham 1
Lee Gregory hit a second-half equaliser as Mansfield Town drew at home with Birmingham City. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
4. Stags 3 Newcastle U21 0
Mansfield Town enjoyed a good an encouraging win over Newcastle with the squad players showing their quality. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.