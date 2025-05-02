A Will Evans double helped Mansfield Town make it five League One wins in a row.A Will Evans double helped Mansfield Town make it five League One wins in a row.
38 fantastic fan photos from Mansfield Town's home games in the opening months of the season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Dec 2024, 09:59 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 08:20 BST
There’s one more game before Stags fans sign off from the One Call Stadium for another season.

It’s been a season to remember with Stags consolidating their league one status.

Memorable home wins were secured as well as some tough home defeats.

Here we look at fans who watched games in the opening stages of the season, with games going up to early December. Take a look at this gallery and see who you know.

Get more Stags news on our website each day.

Stags fans at the Stevenage game.

1. Stags 0 Stevenage 1

Stags fans at the Stevenage game. Photo: Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win.

2. Stags 2 Shrewsbury 1

Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Lee Gregory hit a second-half equaliser as Mansfield Town drew at home with Birmingham City.

3. Stags 1 Birmingham 1

Lee Gregory hit a second-half equaliser as Mansfield Town drew at home with Birmingham City. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town enjoyed a good an encouraging win over Newcastle with the squad players showing their quality.

4. Stags 3 Newcastle U21 0

Mansfield Town enjoyed a good an encouraging win over Newcastle with the squad players showing their quality. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

