Our latest retro gallery dips into our archives to bring you these cracking pictures of youngsters around Mansfield and Ashfield playing junior football.

The majority of pictures are taking from the Chad Youth League and some of cracking games from down the years, including cup finals played at the One Call Stadium.

But we have also have pictures from much further back, including the 1968 Mansfield Ladybrook Junior School football team and the 1971 Mansfield Berry Hill Junior School football team.

If you’ve ever played for a junior team in our area, or you have a child who has, then you might be able to spot someone you know. Take a look and see if you can recognise a familiar face.

Share your memories and pictures of your time playing in the league via our social media channels

You can get the latest sports news from across Mansfield and Ashfield, here.

1 . Ladybrook Junior School The 1968 Ladybrook Junior School football team Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2 . Berry Hill Junior School The 1971 Berry Hill Junior School football team Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3 . Espial v Shirebrook Rangers Under 18 Chad Youth League Final Photo: Richard Parkes Photo Sales

4 . Mansfield Hosiery Mills v Welbeck Welfare All smiles for Welbeck Welfare as they won the Chad Youth Cup U10 Final on penalties. Photo: Richard Parkes Photo Sales