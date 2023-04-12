News you can trust since 1952
38 brilliant retro pictures celebrating junior football in Mansfield and Ashfield - including Chad Youth League cup finals at Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium

Our latest retro gallery dips into our archives to bring you these cracking pictures of youngsters around Mansfield and Ashfield playing junior football.

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Dec 2021, 22:20 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST

The majority of pictures are taking from the Chad Youth League and some of cracking games from down the years, including cup finals played at the One Call Stadium.

But we have also have pictures from much further back, including the 1968 Mansfield Ladybrook Junior School football team and the 1971 Mansfield Berry Hill Junior School football team.

If you’ve ever played for a junior team in our area, or you have a child who has, then you might be able to spot someone you know. Take a look and see if you can recognise a familiar face.

The 1968 Ladybrook Junior School football team

1. Ladybrook Junior School

The 1968 Ladybrook Junior School football team Photo: Chad

The 1971 Berry Hill Junior School football team

2. Berry Hill Junior School

The 1971 Berry Hill Junior School football team Photo: Chad

Under 18 Chad Youth League Final

3. Espial v Shirebrook Rangers

Under 18 Chad Youth League Final Photo: Richard Parkes

All smiles for Welbeck Welfare as they won the Chad Youth Cup U10 Final on penalties.

4. Mansfield Hosiery Mills v Welbeck Welfare

All smiles for Welbeck Welfare as they won the Chad Youth Cup U10 Final on penalties. Photo: Richard Parkes

