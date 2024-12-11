Stags fans enjoyed their midweek win at Wigan.placeholder image
Stags fans enjoyed their midweek win at Wigan.

33 fantastic photos of Mansfield Town fans travelling up and down the county this season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Dec 2024
Stags fans have clocked up plenty of miles this season.

Trips to Stevenage and Wycombe – as well as midweekers to Bolton, Crawley and Wigan – have already tested the bank balances and commitment levels.

Another long day awaits on Saturday with Stags heading to South London to face Charlton.

Mansfield have been backed by brilliant support on all those away days, with photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway capturing these pictures of just some of the fans who have watched Stags on the road.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the defeat at Rotherham United.

1. Rotherham 2 Stags 0

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the defeat at Rotherham United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town suffered a rare defeat after being beaten at Wrexham.

2. Wrexham 1 Stags 0

Mansfield Town suffered a rare defeat after being beaten at Wrexham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Stags fans at the Stevenage game.

3. Stags 0 Stevenage 1

Stags fans at the Stevenage game. Photo: Chris Holloway

Mansfield Town fans before the 3-3 draw with Burton Albion.

4. Stags 3 Burton 3

Mansfield Town fans before the 3-3 draw with Burton Albion. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

