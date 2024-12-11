33 fantastic photos of Mansfield Town fans travelling up and down the county this season

Trips to Stevenage and Wycombe – as well as midweekers to Bolton, Crawley and Wigan – have already tested the bank balances and commitment levels.
Another long day awaits on Saturday with Stags heading to South London to face Charlton.
Mansfield have been backed by brilliant support on all those away days, with photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway capturing these pictures of just some of the fans who have watched Stags on the road.
