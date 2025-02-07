There are plenty of great pictures from The Mansfield Youth Football League, an always popular part of youngsters’ sporting life over the years.
We also take a look at other sporting institutions around town such as the Mansfield Harriers and the town’s swim club.
Take a look and see who you know.
1. Mansfield Swimming Club
Youngsters from Mansfield Swimming Club pose for a picture in team colours. Photo: Submitted
2. Good times in Mansfield
These Mansfield Swimming Club members are pictured enjoying another fun day with the club back in May 2013. Photo: Submitted
3. Manor 4th (Red) v Cresswell Parish Juniors
Manor 4th (Red) v Cresswell Parish Juniors in 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson`
4. Shirebrook Rangers v Teversal FC
Shirebrook Rangers v Teversal FC in 2007. Photo: Angela Ward