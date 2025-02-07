Mansfield Youth League Supplimentary Cup Finals in 2009. FC Interski (Red) v Worksop Town Juniorsplaceholder image
33 eye-catching from grassroots sport around Mansfield, including Mansfield Harriers, Mansfield Swimming Club and the Mansfield Youth Football League

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
Our latest sports gallery puts the spotlight on grassroots sports in our town.

There are plenty of great pictures from The Mansfield Youth Football League, an always popular part of youngsters’ sporting life over the years.

We also take a look at other sporting institutions around town such as the Mansfield Harriers and the town’s swim club.

Take a look and see who you know.

Get the latest Chad Sport news here.

Youngsters from Mansfield Swimming Club pose for a picture in team colours.

1. Mansfield Swimming Club

Youngsters from Mansfield Swimming Club pose for a picture in team colours. Photo: Submitted

These Mansfield Swimming Club members are pictured enjoying another fun day with the club back in May 2013.

2. Good times in Mansfield

These Mansfield Swimming Club members are pictured enjoying another fun day with the club back in May 2013. Photo: Submitted

Manor 4th (Red) v Cresswell Parish Juniors in 2007.

3. Manor 4th (Red) v Cresswell Parish Juniors

Manor 4th (Red) v Cresswell Parish Juniors in 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson`

Shirebrook Rangers v Teversal FC in 2007.

4. Shirebrook Rangers v Teversal FC

Shirebrook Rangers v Teversal FC in 2007. Photo: Angela Ward

