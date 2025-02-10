Mansfield Town slipped to a sixth defeat in a row after being beaten by Northampton Town on Friday night.placeholder image
32 pictures of the Mansfield Town fans who saw the games against Northampton Town and Leyton Orient

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Feb 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 12:27 BST
It’s tough times for Stags right now.

Defeats against Northampton on Friday night and Leyton Orient last night made it six losses in a row with Stags now rated as 25/1 shots to go down.

The fans stayed with Stags all the way during the 1-0 loss against the Cobblers and they were there in great numbers last night for a gruelling midweek trip. Here are just some of those who showed their support.

1. Stags 0 Northampton 1

Mansfield Town slipped to a sixth defeat in a row after being beaten by Northampton Town on Friday night. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 0 Northampton 1

Mansfield Town slipped to a sixth defeat in a row after being beaten by Northampton Town on Friday night. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 0 Northampton 1

Mansfield Town slipped to a sixth defeat in a row after being beaten by Northampton Town on Friday night. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 0 Northampton 1

Mansfield Town slipped to a sixth defeat in a row after being beaten by Northampton Town on Monday night. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

