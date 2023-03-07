31 pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying games against Leyton Orient and Northampton Town
Stags face a big week ahead for their promotion hopes.
They host Leyton Orient at the weekend before a big six-pointer at Northampton Town in midweek.
They will be backed by a great support as always. Here we look back on pictures of some of the fans who watched last season’s fixture with Orient and the Boxing Day game with Northampton.
Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.
More Stags news, here.
Page 1 of 8