The gallery looks at times when fans clamoured for tickets, when fashions and football was very different and throws the spotlight on some of the club’s biggest and best known players.

Take a trip down memory lane here and let us know your favourite historic moments for Stags via our social media channels. If you watched the side during this period we’d love to hear your memories. You can share them by emailing [email protected]

Get more Stags news and galleries, here.

1 . Big demand for tickets Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2 . Hottest ticket in town Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3 . Big queues Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad Photo Sales