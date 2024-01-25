31 nostalgic pictures showing a beautiful era for Mansfield Town in the 60s, 70s and 80s - including fans camping out for tickets against Nottingham Forest, Ian Greaves with new players and Kevin Bird's testimonial
The gallery looks at times when fans clamoured for tickets, when fashions and football was very different and throws the spotlight on some of the club’s biggest and best known players.
Take a trip down memory lane here and let us know your favourite historic moments for Stags via our social media channels. If you watched the side during this period we’d love to hear your memories. You can share them by emailing [email protected]
Get more Stags news and galleries, here.