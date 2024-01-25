News you can trust since 1952
31 nostalgic pictures showing a beautiful era for Mansfield Town in the 60s, 70s and 80s - including fans camping out for tickets against Nottingham Forest, Ian Greaves with new players and Kevin Bird's testimonial

Our latest Mansfield Town gallery has nipped into the archives to bring you these great pics spanning three decades.
Published 26th Oct 2023, 07:56 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 12:12 GMT

The gallery looks at times when fans clamoured for tickets, when fashions and football was very different and throws the spotlight on some of the club’s biggest and best known players.

Take a trip down memory lane here and let us know your favourite historic moments for Stags via our social media channels. If you watched the side during this period we’d love to hear your memories. You can share them by emailing [email protected]

Get more Stags news and galleries, here.

1. Big demand for tickets

Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad

2. Hottest ticket in town

Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad

3. Big queues

Mansfield Town fans queue for tickets to a big game in 1969. Photo: Chad

1962 sees these big queues gather outside Field Mill.

4. Stags fans queue

1962 sees these big queues gather outside Field Mill. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
