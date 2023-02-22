News you can trust since 1952
Stags fans enjoy a 2-1 win at Stevenage in 2021.

29 pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying a day out following their team

There’s nothing quite like following your team on an away day.

By Stephen Thirkill
58 minutes ago

Our latest Stags fans pic gallery brings you some of the wonderful fans who have watched Stags on away days over the last two seasons.

We’ve got the 2-1 win at Stevenage back on 13th November 2021 covered, when Ryan Stirk scored his first goal for the club to win the game as Nigel Clough's side made it four wins on the spin in all competitions for the first time in four years.

But it was a frustrating journey home from South Wales when Stags were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by Dom Telford’s 82 minute penalty in February 2022.

We also have pictures from trips to Swindon, Harrogate, Leyton Orient and Northampton.

Keep up with the latest Stags news, here.

1. Harrogate v Stags

Stags fans who made the trip to Harrogate.

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Harrogate v Stags

Stags fans who made the trip to Harrogate.

Photo: Chris Holloway

3. Harrogate v Stags

Stags fans who made the trip to Harrogate.

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. - Pic Chris Holloway

Stags fans who made the trip to Harrogate.

Photo: Chris Holloway

