Mansfield led at the break through Callum Johnson’s first goal for the club, before Rovers fought back.

It was an even better day when they completed a memorable double over Notts County with a 1-0 win

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of just some of the fans at those games

Get more Stags news here.

1 . Stags 1 Rovers 1 Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stags 1 Rovers 1 Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Stags 1 Rovers 1 Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales