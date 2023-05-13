News you can trust since 1952
25 of our favourite Mansfield Town pictures from the 2022/23 season

As the 2022/23 season begin to fade into the memory, we take a look back on the season with these cracking pictures.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th May 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 07:34 BST

Club photographer Chris Holloway has picked these 35 pictures as his favourite images of the season.

Pictures include a pre-season dip, the first goal of the season, some cracking goal celebrations and plenty more magic moments.

Tell us what was your favourite moment of the season, and why, via our social media channels.

Get the latest Stags news here.

The Stags squad enjoy some pre-season beach fun.

1. Pre-season relaxation

The Stags squad enjoy some pre-season beach fun. Photo: Chris Holloway

George Maris goes for goal.

2. Rochdale v Stags

George Maris goes for goal. Photo: Chris Holloway

Hiram Boateng celebrates at Swindon.

3. Swindon Town v Stags

Hiram Boateng celebrates at Swindon. Photo: Chris Holloway

Stephen Quinn celebrates at Hartlepool.

4. Hartlepool Utd v Stags

Stephen Quinn celebrates at Hartlepool. Photo: Chris Holloway

