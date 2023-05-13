25 of our favourite Mansfield Town pictures from the 2022/23 season
As the 2022/23 season begin to fade into the memory, we take a look back on the season with these cracking pictures.
Club photographer Chris Holloway has picked these 35 pictures as his favourite images of the season.
Pictures include a pre-season dip, the first goal of the season, some cracking goal celebrations and plenty more magic moments.
Tell us what was your favourite moment of the season, and why, via our social media channels.