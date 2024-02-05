Former manager Tommy Eggleston is featured along with a rather memorable FA Cup game with Liverpool and Adam Murray lifting the league trophy of what is now the National League.
There’s also a other iconic moments, including the players coming out to an empty ground due to COVID and Nigel Clough celebrating his first win as Stags boss.
1. Field Mill 60 years ago
Fans queue to get into the ground in 1962. Photo: JPI
2. The Stags squad - 1968
Mansfield Town pose for a team picture on 27th August 1968. This was Mansfield Town's 32nd season in the Football League and 8th in the Third Division. They finished 15th with 43 points. Photo: Express
3. Tommy Eggleston
Mansfield Town manager Tommy Eggleston is pictured in 1969. Photo: Express
4. Stags shock West Ham
That magic night as Stags knock star-studded West Ham out of the FA Cup in 1969. Photo: National World