Former manager Tommy Eggleston is featured along with a rather memorable FA Cup game with Liverpool and Adam Murray lifting the league trophy of what is now the National League.

There’s also a other iconic moments, including the players coming out to an empty ground due to COVID and Nigel Clough celebrating his first win as Stags boss.

Take a look at our gallery and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

Get more Stags news, here.

1 . Field Mill 60 years ago Fans queue to get into the ground in 1962. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

2 . The Stags squad - 1968 Mansfield Town pose for a team picture on 27th August 1968. This was Mansfield Town's 32nd season in the Football League and 8th in the Third Division. They finished 15th with 43 points. Photo: Express Photo Sales

3 . Tommy Eggleston Mansfield Town manager Tommy Eggleston is pictured in 1969. Photo: Express Photo Sales