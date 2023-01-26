News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town fans watch the Stags beat Tranmere Rovers last season.

25 Mansfield Town fans pictures from victories over Tranmere Rovers and Colchester United

Our latest Mansfield Town fans gallery takes a look back on a 1-0 win over Tranmere and the landmark win over Colchester United last season.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago

Stags picked up a first win of the season when Riley Harbottle scored his first professional goal as Stags eased past Tranmere.

Later in the campaign Stags made it nine home wins in a row following a 2-1 win over Colchester.

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured some of the faces in the crowd during those games. Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know

1. Mansfield Town 1 Tranmere Rovers 0

Mansfield Town fans watch the Stags beat Tranmere Rovers last season.

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Mansfield Town 1 Tranmere Rovers 0

Mansfield Town fans watch the Stags beat Tranmere Rovers last season.

Photo: Chris Holloway

3. Mansfield Town 1 Tranmere Rovers 0

Mansfield Town fans watch the Stags beat Tranmere Rovers last season.

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Mansfield Town 1 Tranmere Rovers 0

Mansfield Town fans watch the Stags beat Tranmere Rovers last season.

Photo: Chris Holloway

