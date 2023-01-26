25 Mansfield Town fans pictures from victories over Tranmere Rovers and Colchester United

Our latest Mansfield Town fans gallery takes a look back on a 1-0 win over Tranmere and the landmark win over Colchester United last season.

Stags picked up a first win of the season when Riley Harbottle scored his first professional goal as Stags eased past Tranmere.

Later in the campaign Stags made it nine home wins in a row following a 2-1 win over Colchester.

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured some of the faces in the crowd during those games. Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know

1 . Mansfield Town 1 Tranmere Rovers 0 Mansfield Town fans watch the Stags beat Tranmere Rovers last season. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

