25 great pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying the pre-season mood at Retford and Alfreton Town

There’s nothing like pre-season for allowing fans to get more up close and personal with the players.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:01 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 09:32 GMT

The games offer a tinge of excitment at the prospects of a good season ahead and the change to see old faces and get a first look at new players in a more relaxed setting.

Here we take a look at pre-season this summer and an 8-0 win at Retford followed by a 4-0 win at Alfreton in July.

Match photographer Chris Holloway was on hand to capture just some of the fans in the crowd, in this gallery.

But we’d love to see your pictures of life as a Stags fans.

You can submit any pics you want to share to [email protected]

Take a look and see who you know – and get the latest Stags news here.

Fans get their first look at the new Stags side at Retford.

1. Retford 0 Stags 8

Fans get their first look at the new Stags side at Retford. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway

Fans get their first look at the new Stags side at Retford.

2. Retford 0 Stags 8

Fans get their first look at the new Stags side at Retford. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway

Fans get their first look at the new Stags side at Retford.

3. Retford 0 Stags 8

Fans get their first look at the new Stags side at Retford. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway

Fans get their first look at the new Stags side at Retford.

4. Retford 0 Stags 8

Fans get their first look at the new Stags side at Retford. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway

