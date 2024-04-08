A youngster enjoys a Stags v Morecambe game.A youngster enjoys a Stags v Morecambe game.
25 goal-den pictures of Mansfield Town's fans enjoying the moment - including when Stags won promotion to the Football League and faced Liverpool in the FA Cup

These pictures from our archives show the joy of being a Mansfield Town fan.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST

They show magic moments and goal celebrations from Stags games down the years, including the play-off tussle with Northampton back in 2004.

The pictures also show games against Northampton and Chesterfield in 2013 and 2014.

And who can forget the day Stags won promotion back to the Football League in 2013?

Stags fans enjoying the play-off semi-final against Northampton in 2004.

Northampton v Stags - 2004

Stags fans enjoying the play-off semi-final against Northampton in 2004. Photo: National World

Sheer joy for the Stags fans as they celebrate Junior Mendes' strike aagainst Northampton.

Northampton v Stags

Sheer joy for the Stags fans as they celebrate Junior Mendes' strike aagainst Northampton. Photo: National World

The Stags faithful cheer on their team.

Northampton v Stags

The Stags faithful cheer on their team. Photo: National World

Mansfield Town fans in full voice at Northampton in 2014.

Northampton v Stags - 2014

Mansfield Town fans in full voice at Northampton in 2014. Photo: Richard Parkes

