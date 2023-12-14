25 eye-catching pictures showing a forgotten era for Mansfield Town - including fans queueing for the hottest tickets in town against Nottingham Forest - during the 1950's and 60's
Tickets for Stags games are in huge demand right now as the side fly in League Two.
Every home game are all ticket affairs with Stags getting 7,500 average gates.
This gallery takes a look back to days when Stags tickets were in huge demand, including a record crowd against Nottingham Forest in 1953.
The gallery also features plenty of great action pictures from the Swinging Sixties..
