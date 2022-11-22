Stags fans have been there in great numbers this season for what has been an up and down time of it in terms of results.

We’ve nipped into our archives to bring you more pictures of just some of the fans who have been at games this season.

Check out this gallery of pictures from Chris Holloway and see if you feature.

And if you’re not in this gallery then take a look at our other gallery from the season here and see if you have made the cut.

Get all the latest Stags news here.

1. Stags v Swindon Town Stags fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Swindon Town. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Stags v Swindon Town Stags fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Swindon Town. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3. Stags v Swindon Town Stags fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Swindon Town. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4. Stags v Swindon Town Stags fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Swindon Town Photo: Chris Holloway:f Photo Sales