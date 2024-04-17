during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Accrington Stanley FC at the One Call Stadium, 16 April 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:Stags beat Accrington 2-1 to seal a long-awaited promotion.during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Accrington Stanley FC at the One Call Stadium, 16 April 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:Stags beat Accrington 2-1 to seal a long-awaited promotion.
22 pictures of Mansfield Town's fans at last night's promotion party

Mansfield Town sealed a place in League One for the first time in 22 years after sealing promotion with a 2-1 win over Accrington.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Apr 2024, 14:34 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 14:41 BST

It capped a brilliant season to remember and sparked jubilant scenes on the field as fans invaded the pitch after the final whistle.

The celebrations went on long into the night as the players and club staff celebrated a season to remember.

Here are just some of the fans who were there last night, as captured by Chris and Jeanette Holloway. Take a look and see who you know

Get plenty more coverage of Stags’ promotion, here.

1. Stags 2 Accrington 1

Mansfield Town beat Accrington 2-1 to seal a long-awaited promotion. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 2 Accrington 1

Mansfield Town beat Accrington 2-1 to seal a long-awaited promotion. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 2 Accrington 1

Mansfield Town beat Accrington 2-1 to seal a long-awaited promotion. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 2 Accrington 1

Mansfield Town beat Accrington 2-1 to seal a long-awaited promotion. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

