22 pictures from the day Mansfield Town fans invaded Wembley for the 2022 League Two play-off final

It didn’t go the way we wanted it to do, but Stags could still hold their heads up high after a season to remember.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Dec 2023, 15:03 GMT

Thousands of Stags fans came from all corners of the country to see the play-off final defeat to Port Vale in 2022.

They brought colour, noise and plenty of North Notts pride to the national stadium.

It is a trip we all hope Stags won’t be making this season with automatic promotion very much the aim of the game.

Here we take a look at just some of the fans who headed to Wembley that day.

Take a look and see who you know.

Fans enjoy Wembley Way.

1. Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Fans enjoy Wembley Way. Photo: Richard Parkes

Mansfield Town fans at Wembley for the 2022 play-off final against Port Vale.

2. Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Mansfield Town fans at Wembley for the 2022 play-off final against Port Vale. Photo: Richard Parkes

Fans on Wembley Way as kick-off nears.

3. Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Fans on Wembley Way as kick-off nears. Photo: Richard Parkes

Fans in high spirits ahead of the game.

4. Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Fans in high spirits ahead of the game. Photo: Richard Parkes

