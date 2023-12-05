It didn’t go the way we wanted it to do, but Stags could still hold their heads up high after a season to remember.

Thousands of Stags fans came from all corners of the country to see the play-off final defeat to Port Vale in 2022.

They brought colour, noise and plenty of North Notts pride to the national stadium.

It is a trip we all hope Stags won’t be making this season with automatic promotion very much the aim of the game.

Here we take a look at just some of the fans who headed to Wembley that day.

Take a look and see who you know.

Get the latest Stags news, here.

Mansfield Town v Port Vale Fans enjoy Wembley Way.

Mansfield Town v Port Vale Mansfield Town fans at Wembley for the 2022 play-off final against Port Vale.

Mansfield Town v Port Vale Fans on Wembley Way as kick-off nears.