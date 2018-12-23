2018 was a rollercoaster year for Mansfield Town fans

What a year 2018 has proved to be for Mansfield Town fans — and as usual it was a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

This time last year the expectations were that the mercurial Steve Evans would lead the Stags to a much-talked-about promotion into League One, a target of the owners, players and fans.

Twelve months on we are still in League Two and still targeting that elusive success.

The promotion dream crumbled dramatically in March and April — in no small way to the abrupt and controversial decision by the colourful Evans to walk away.

Evans had been backed to the hilt financially by the owners, John and Carolyn Radford. And his successor, David Flitcroft, was unable to maintain a good run of form as the season petered out and finally ended in disappointment on the last day of the season.

So has anything changed on the pitch that might point to an end to the frustrations felt in the stands last spring? And have the past five months at the start of the 2018-19 season hinted at a happier 2019?

The answer to that has to be a big YES… but first let’s look back briefly at that start to 2018.

It all began so well. Evans had got the Stags playing a bullish brand of football and they lost just once in January and February in the league — ironically to Flitcroft’s Swindon.

In fact, a win at promotion rivals Exeter City left most Stags fans really believing that automatic promotion was on the cards as they sat well in the play-off positions and just two points off third pace.

But then the wheels began to fall off. A week later another promotion rival, Coventry City, were allowed to escape from the One Call Stadium with a point, despite playing with 10 men for most of the match.

Worse was to follow as hours later Evans sensationally quit and was quickly, and controversially, appointed Peterbrough United manager.

To be fair to the Radfords they reacted quickly and Flitcroft was installed.

But the Stags lost their way and did not win one of six home games under the new boss. Conceding a last-minute equaliser to Lincoln and former Stag Ollie Palmer in his first match in charge set the tone for a dirty dozen end to the season — lifted only a famous win at Chesterfield and an injury-time leveller at Notts County.

Flitcroft was blamed by many fans for the demise. Certainly he was perhaps wrong, in hindsight, to try to change the style of play at such a crucial time.

But it was Evans’ decision to quit that really hurt — and no one felt it harder than the Radfords.

To be fair to the owners, they stuck by Flicroft, despite calls for his head — and the manager has repaid them by winning over the fans with a pleasing style of football that is now consistently bringing positive results.

A more measured, possession-based outlook is enjoyable to watch, and a complete opposite to Evans’ brash approach that often matched his touchline demeanour.

Evans’ Mansfield Town won few friends, but many fans were prepared to accept it while he was leading a charge up the table.

However, Flitcroft hasput a smile on the faces again as the Stags have gone on an incredible run, losing just once from the start of the season up to Christmas and remaining unbeaten on their travels.

It is no surprise that the 14-match unbeaten away run is a club record — and the 14-match unbeaten run home and away is the best since 1976.

What might be a surprise is the lack of national recognition for the pheomenal run — but, unlike the Evans era, Flitcroft appears happy for his Stags to go largely unnoticed under the radar.

As this season has gone on what seemed to be far too many draws have been turned into what could be vital victories.

As well as the style of play, Flitcroft has also brought in some good players who are all comfortable on the ball — and found a way to make the most of CJ Hamilton’s lightning pace.

Neale Bishop has, for me, been the player of the season so far, commanding the midfield through his experience.

Others, like Jacob Mellis and Krystian Pearce, have also shown real quality.

At the halfway point in the season the jury is probably still out on Flitcroft because of his start at the club — and the number of draws.

But now he has four months to continue to get it right and go down in history as a promotion-winning Mansfield Town manager.